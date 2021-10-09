TRAVEL ALONE TO SINGAPORE, ADVICE

A USEFUL STORY GUIDE TO TRAVEL ALONE IN SINGAPORE. A SHORT AND PRECISE ITINERARY ON WHAT TO SEE IN 2 DAYS.

Singapore is a beautiful, multi-racial and ever-changing city. It is a city that runs, where everything seems to work perfectly; here you will find everything, a sparkling skyline, great food, beautiful parks and lots of nightlife.

Back from my last trip alone in Singapore I decided to write this short article to help those who, like me, are on a trip to Singapore and maybe don’t understand what to expect or what to see in 2 days. Whether it is a planned trip or even just a short stopover for some other destination in Asia, this guide will be very useful to understand, inform you, optimize your little time available to visit this city and a list of things to see.

… I state that 2 days are very few to get to know and understand any city let alone such a place, but with a little commitment, a good pace and a lot of energy I assure you that without stopping even a second you will be able to discover the main things of Singapore !

Personally I find these kind of short trips very nice and fun, they drive me crazy. During my solo trip to Singapore I wrote my top 6 of what to see in 2 days

MARINA BAY SANDS AND SURROUNDINGS

In your vacation alone in Singapore certainly cannot miss the Marina Bay Sands, also known as MBS, has become the real symbol of Singapore, a true icon that distinguishes this modern and futuristic city. A mammoth building with a somewhat “bizarre” shape where three very tall and modern skyscrapers seem to support a kind of gigantic surfboard!

Luxury facility where you can also freely access the two beautiful rooftops (located on the top floor terrace); while the use of the famous “infinity” swimming pool is for the exclusive use of hotel guests. The prices to stay at the MBS are not for all budgets, we start from € 300 per night; (click here for prices) On the ground floor, however, you can find many shops mainly of big brands, some small lounge bars and even a casino.

GARDENS BY THE BAY

Another destination that certainly cannot miss in traveling alone in Singapore are the very famous Garden by the Bay! I am not making a mistake if I declare Gardens by the Bay the most famous gardens in the world! Located just behind the Marina Bay Sands; this park of approximately 100 hectares is located in the center of Singapore, also adjacent to the artificial lake Marina Reservoir.

The park basically consists of three parks, which overlook the water: Bay South Garden, Bay East Garden and Bay Central Garden; two futuristic greenhouses Cloud Forest and Flower Dome; a park for the little ones, the Children’s Garden and finally the famous Supertrees Grove, the modern sculptures in the shape of a mushroom or giant tree about 50 meters high covered with thousands of plant species that when illuminated at night make a suggestive and wonderful effect.

The visit to the Gardens by the Bay is free; but if you want to try the wonderful experience of walking on the boardwalk (called OCBC Skyway) suspended between the Supertress Grove, the ticket is required.

BOTANIC GARDEN SINGAPORE

Singapore is a metropolis famous for being able to combine the modernism of the downtown buildings with the numerous parks and gardens present everywhere. Another park worth a visit is the Singapore Botanic Garden. For those wishing to escape from the metropolitan confusion or for those who have to dispose of the symptoms of the drunkenness of the previous night, I recommend taking the metro which in less than 30 minutes takes you to this beautiful and well-kept park.

Free admission for everyone except for the National Orchi Garden which among other things is the real spearhead of the whole park. A small garden where you can admire thousands of orchids, in all imaginable colors.

CHINATOWN AND LITTLE INDIA

If even when traveling alone you need a bit of movement and confusion, then you can’t miss the Chinatown area! located in the center, reachable by the underground stop of the same name here you can fully experience the atmosphere that only those who have visited China know. Delicious Chinese street food everywhere, shops of all kinds and types, a crazy bustle of tourists and locals.

Do you want personal advice? try the combination Satay + Bintang (skewers of meat and ice-cold beer) and you will fall in love with this place. I also recommend you to find a hotel and stay here, if you love the confusion and convenience of having everything at your fingertips, this is one of the cheapest places in Singapore given the rather high prices in the whole city.

TIONG BAHRU (BUKIT MERAH)

A medium-high level residential area obtained from the redevelopment of old council houses. I met Tiong Bahru thanks to my friend Michelangelo who has lived and worked in Singapore for more than six months. Strolling through these streets you will be captivated by the deafening silence, which is difficult to find in a big city. Small and typical shops, bars and some small restaurants made in china will allow you to spend a few hours of relaxation in this neighborhood out of the metropolitan confusion.

During my stay in Singapore my friend told me that I couldn’t leave Singapore without trying Chilli Crab. No sooner said than done. We ate it together one evening and I must admit that I found it truly delicious and unmissable. Chilli Crab is perhaps the most famous and typical dish that you can eat in Singapore. Enjoy your Crab!

NIGHT-LIFE, ROOFTOP AND SKYLINE

I’ll try to be as direct as possible; a bit of Singaporean nightlife cannot and must not be missing on your trip alone in Singapore; The nightlife here is very lively, easily identifiable and typically Asian. The best areas for nightlife are Chinatown and Clarke Quay.

There are also many classic rooftops with breathtaking views. Singapore has a truly impressive skyline in no way inferior to that of New York; you can admire and photograph it while sipping your favorite drink in one of the many rooftops in the city. Among the most famous certainly we find the “Ce La Vi” located at Marina Bay Sands, “Altitude” and the “SuperTree by IndoChine”.

We are at the end of our solo trip to Singapore and places to go; I hope I was quite accurate, useful and above all not boring! I leave you with some tips and information that might be useful in Singapore: