What to eat in Norway: 5 typical dishes to try.

TRAVEL AND EXPERIENCE LOCAL FOOD, WHAT TO ASK MORE? REPRESENTS THE PERFECT MATCH. TODAY WE WILL TALK ABOUT TRADITIONAL NORWEGIAN CUISINE AND WHAT TO EAT IN NORWAY. WE WILL DISCOVER TOGETHER THE 5 TYPICAL DISHES TO TRY DURING YOUR STAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL LAND.

Traveling in Norway, fortunately, is now a very common thing and a little appreciated by everyone; and surely you too, who are reading this article, will have faced at least once a trip to Norwegian land. One thing I love to do on my solo travels, wherever I am in the world, is to try and discover the local cuisine. It makes me happy and helps me to satisfy my irrepressible curiosity.

As well as being a fun dining experience, tasting typical Norwegian cuisine also helps you discover the real local culture. My curiosity often leads me to order typical local dishes that I don’t even know and that I can’t even pronounce; I order directly from the menu indicating it with my index! Traveling, experiencing and exploring also means this.

Norwegian cuisine is certainly not as famous and appreciated in the world as the Italian one, but, in my opinion, it has some peculiarities and characteristics that will further make you fall in love with this country. Thanks to globalization, it has become quite easy to eat dishes from any country, wherever you are in the world. But what could be better than tasting true Norwegian flavors during your trip to Norway?

Close your eyes and imagine that you have just returned from a long and tiring hike in the midst of the beautiful Norwegian snowy landscapes; you sit in one of the tiny, warm and characteristic restaurants and order a nice hot dish, such as reindeer or lamb stew; a real dream? If you can’t think of anything nicer then here is a complete guide for more information on what to eat in Norway.

NORWEGIAN SALMON

Salmon represents the most obvious and immediate answer to the question of “what to eat in Norway?”, There are hundreds of recipes to cook this delicious fundamental ingredient of Norwegian cuisine. Among the most famous and traditional ways, we certainly find those marinated, smoked or fresh.

In my opinion, like many millions of other travelers, the Røkt laks, that is the real smoked salmon, and not that of the supermarket packs, is the most coveted and enjoyed. Eating smoked salmon in a typical Norwegian restaurant, in addition to spending several euros, also means tasting the real Norwegian salmon fillet, which has been hand-smoked in a wood-fired smokehouse. The flavor will be truly divine, a true culinary experience for your palate.

REINDEER MEAT

Among the typical dishes to try in Norway and among the most enterprising and particular, we certainly find reindeer meat. A dish that, just to hear about it, does not arouse great appeal, especially for us Italians, but you must know that in the north of the country live over 200,000 reindeer, bred by the Sami people and, for Norwegians, reindeer meat is like pork for us Italians!

Reindeer meat is often used in traditional dishes and stews. In Norwegian cuisine, reindeer meat is quite lean, tasty and slightly dry, a characteristic that makes it perfect and unmissable in some good stew, when perhaps a snowstorm is looming outside and temperatures plummet below freezing.

FÅRIKÅL

Another typical dish of Norwegian cuisine, and which cannot be missing in your culinary journey in this beautiful land is Fårikål. Very common dish especially during the Christmas holidays. Tradition has it that this dish must be prepared calmly and the day before, because according to the Norwegians the dish is tastier and tastier the next day.

Fårikål is a dish made with covered cabbage and lamb meat, which is often substituted for sheep. Together with these two main ingredients, whole black pepper is added and often a little wheat flour, it is cooked over low heat for several hours in a typical ceramic casserole.Traditionally this dish is served together with boiled potatoes with the peel to fully guarantee the persistence of the flavor.

ROYAL CRAB

One of the must-have seafood dishes on our list of what to eat in Norway is Norwegian king crab. It is a typical crustacean especially from the area of ​​Kirkenes, north-east of Norway; it is a giant crustacean in the true sense of the word, which can weigh up to 6/7 kg. Eating it in Norway is considered a luxury and a real privilege, given the very high cost and the small areas where you can find this recipe!

The perfect situation to enjoy this exquisite dish would be to join one of the many excursions around Kirkenes, where you can drive a snowmobile on the frozen fjord, fish for giant crabs with your own hands directly in the glacier and taste them in a rustic restaurant near the fjord. Freshly caught and steamed. Slightly expensive experience but, which may be worth the trip alone!

CHEESES

According to the “World Cheese Awards”, (yes, it also exists for cheeses) the best cheese in the world of 2019 is Fanaost Aged-Gouda, from Norway. Another spearhead of Norwegian cuisine are cheeses, you will be spoiled for choice and you will find something for all tastes. One of the most famous and appreciated is the brunos (or brown cheese), an iconic food product of Norwegian cuisine.

Its typical brown color, buttery texture and lingering caramel aftertaste make it exquisite and by far the most consumed cheese in all of Norway. Another cheese to try is Kraftkar (or blue cheese). It is a cheese with an intense and decisive flavor that particularly resembles our gorgonzola.

CONCLUSIONS:

I am convinced that this little article on what to eat in Norway was fun, stimulating and I hope it was also convincing to make you fall in love with this beautiful land. Exploring Norway must be a mission as well as a pleasure, and delighting your travels with delicious Norwegian cuisine will be a wonderful experience. Try to taste all 5 typical dishes to try that I told you about and you will come back in love with Norwegian cuisine and the “real” Norway.